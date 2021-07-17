Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga indicated Saturday that he will seek another term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the party’s upcoming leadership race, saying his plan is “no surprise.”

On his Cabinet’s falling approval rate, the prime minister, whose term expires in late September, said on a television program that, “I think there are various reasons, but I accept it humbly.”

A Jiji Press poll showed Friday that the Cabinet’s approval rate slid 3.8 percentage points from June to 29.3%, the lowest level since its launch in September last year.

“It’s necessary for us to implement our promises to the people and face their judgment on the results,” Suga said.

Suga also indicated he was unlikely to shuffle his Cabinet prior to the next House of Representatives election, due to be held by autumn. “Under the current Cabinet, (the government) will make all-out efforts” to roll out out the vaccine.

He didn’t answer clearly when asked whether he might dissolve the House of Representatives ahead of the expiry of lawmakers’ terms.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed his eagerness to finish COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone hoping to be vaccinated in the country as soon as possible, by around October and November.

Frustrated about time-consuming vaccine and drug approval processes, he said, “I definitely want to realize law revisions (in preparation for future pandemics).”

With the Tokyo Olympics set to be held without spectators, Suga said it is still important for the games to create emotional moments for people in Japan and around the world.

Suga said he plans to watch the games on television, not at venues, and prioritize his official duties.