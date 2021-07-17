The Tokyo Olympics has registered its first COVID-19 case in the Olympic Village six days before the games open, organizers said Saturday.

“There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test,” Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organizing committee, told a news conference.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto also confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organizing the games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person’s nationality, citing privacy concerns.

The Tokyo Games, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, are being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.