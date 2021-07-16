  • Members of the Ugandan delegation for the Tokyo Olympics practice at a gymnasium in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, on July 7. | KYODO
Osaka – A Ugandan Olympic athlete training in Japan ahead of the start of the games next week has gone missing, local officials said Friday.

The officials are looking for a 20-year-old male member of the Ugandan delegation who was training in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture.

