Osaka – A Ugandan Olympic athlete training in Japan ahead of the start of the games next week has gone missing, local officials said Friday.
The officials are looking for a 20-year-old male member of the Ugandan delegation who was training in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.