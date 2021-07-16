Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. has set a goal to raise the proportion of women in leadership positions at all of its group companies to 30% by April 2024 from 13% as of April this year, informed sources said Thursday.

The new goal covers department chiefs, line managers, branch presidents, the top three positions at branches and regional sales managers. The Dai-ichi Life group will aim to lift the percentage of women in these leadership positions to 17% in a year, to 23% in two years and to 30% in three years.

The company also created a new rule to have women account for 30% of executive candidates, who are selected by incumbent executives, in the hopes of encouraging more female employees to play active roles in corporate management, according to the sources.

The move is related to a goal set by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, to have women take up at least 30% of executive positions at each member company by 2030.

Women account for some 90% of more than 50,000 employees of Dai-ichi Life Holdings and three domestic life insurers under its wing. The group set a target to raise the proportion of women in all managerial positions to 25% as part of its medium-term business program for fiscal 2018-2020 and has achieved it.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings President Seiji Inagaki has been actively promoting the empowerment of female leaders in the country, including by joining the “30% Club Japan” initiative for boosting the proportion of female board directors.