The athletes’ village for the Tokyo Olympics officially opened Tuesday, 10 days before the start of the world’s largest sporting event, with a renewed COVID-19 surge putting a damper on the otherwise festive mood.

Daily coronavirus testing and the wearing of masks are among the strict precautions being enforced on some 18,000 athletes and officials while they stay at the 44-hectare village in Tokyo’s Harumi waterfront district, to prevent the spread of the virus.

The village, which houses 21 residential buildings and dining halls, will serve as the base for athletes until three days after the closing ceremony on Aug. 8. In addition to implementing measures required to operate in a COVID-19 environment, the facility also operates a fever clinic.

But fears remain among many people in Japan that the pandemic-postponed Olympics, set to begin July 23, could become a superspreader event, even though organizers recently decided to hold nearly 100% of the competitions without spectators.

The Japan Coast Guard conducts a drill to simulate the response to a suspicious boat in waters off the athletes’ village, built for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, on Tuesday as the village officially opened. | KYODO

The opening of the village came the day after a fresh state of emergency took effect in Tokyo. In response to another wave of infections driven by the more contagious delta variant, the emergency — aimed at curbing the movements of people, and entailing restrictions such as barring restaurants from serving alcohol — is scheduled to run through Aug. 22.

More and more Olympic delegations have started to arrive in Japan since the beginning of this month for pre-games camps, with over 2,200 expected to enter the country in the week through July 18.

Already, two members of the Ugandan team, a Serbian athlete and a member of the Israeli delegation have tested positive for COVID-19, stirring concern about whether Japan’s border controls can keep the virus at bay.

The village clinic operates 24 hours a day to enable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to be conducted on those suspected of being infected with COVID-19 and to isolate those confirmed to have the virus. Depending on the degree of symptoms, those infected will be hospitalized or sent to quarantine at a designated hotel outside the village.

One of the rooms for athletes in the Tokyo Olympics athletes’ village | KYODO

Residents of the village are only permitted to travel to places they have outlined in activity plans in advance, and are prohibited from walking freely outside the site or visiting tourist spots, as well as restaurants and bars.

They are advised to maintain physical distancing, including when eating at the main dining hall — which will provide up to 45,000 meals a day ranging from Japanese, Western and Asian to halal, vegetarian and gluten-free cuisine — and at the casual dining hall, which focuses on popular and traditional Japanese dishes.

Over 80% of the residents are expected to be vaccinated, according to the International Olympic Committee. The village will formally welcome participants in the Paralympics between Aug. 17 and Sept. 8.