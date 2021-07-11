Prefectural governors urged the central government Sunday to ensure stable supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent another wave of infections.

Forty-one governors, meeting by video link, criticized the government over delays in vaccine supplies that forced many municipalities to suspend vaccination appointments.

“It’s ridiculous that we are told that there are no supplies after we’re prepared to go ahead,” Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido said. “The government needs to take a hard look at itself.”

At the beginning of the meeting, Tokushima Gov. Kamon Iizumi, president of the National Governors’ Association, noted that the more virulent delta variant of the virus is fast becoming the dominant COVID-19 strain.

“We have to fight off a fifth wave,” he said.

The governors also urged the government to ensure that the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on July 23, do not spread COVID-19 infections, citing concerns that the event will create a large flow of people.

Specifically, the governors called on the government to manage the activities of foreign athletes and provide prefectural and municipal authorities with information about people arriving in Japan promptly.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura called on people to watch Olympic events at home to prevent them from being exposed to the coronavirus.

The governors also called for greater financial assistance to businesses struggling with COVID-19-related restrictions. They asked the government to increase local subsidies and assemble a supplementary budget.