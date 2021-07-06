MOSCOW – Russian emergency services have located where a missing An-26 plane crashed into the sea, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, after the plane with 28 people on board went missing while preparing to land in Russia’s Far East.
Several ships were on the way to the crash site, it cited emergency services as saying. The plane had been en route to the village of Palana, near the Sea of Okhotsk coast.
