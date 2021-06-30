The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that its president, Thomas Bach, is set to arrive in Japan on July 8 for the Tokyo Games.
The IOC also said on its website it is arranging for Bach to visit Hiroshima, which was hit with an atomic bomb during World War II, on July 16, the starting day of an Olympic truce adopted by the United Nations.
