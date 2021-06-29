Tokyo confirmed 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than the 435 reported a week before, as a week-on-week rise in the number of infections continues in the capital.

The figure came as concern grows over a recent jump in infections in Tokyo and after the government minister in charge of its coronavirus response hinted that a state of emergency may again need to be declared in the near future.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 494.9 in the week to Tuesday, compared with 405.9 the previous week, while the number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards rose by two from a day earlier to 43. The capital also reported four deaths linked to the virus.

Through Saturday, the capital had seen four straight days of 100-plus, week-on-week rises in case numbers. On Monday, it confirmed 317 new cases, nearly 100 more than the 236 reported a week before.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Okinawa Prefecture, the only prefecture still under a state of emergency, tallied 84 cases, while Hyogo Prefecture reported 25 cases and three deaths as infections continue to decrease following a deadly surge of cases there that peaked in late April and early May.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 1,002 new cases nationwide, up by 134 from a week before. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by three from Sunday to 564, while new deaths totaled 38.