Chiba – Two elementary school students were killed and three others were seriously injured Monday after a truck plowed into a group of children on a road in the city of Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, the police have said.
The truck hit all five children, who were on their way home from a local school, according to police and firefighters.
Police arrested Hiroshi Umezawa, the 60-year-old truck driver, on the spot and are trying to identify the five children, they said.
According to firefighters, four of the five children are boys and girls between ages 6 and 10. The age and gender of the remaining student has yet to be determined, they said.
