The Liberal Democratic Party is likely to become the largest force in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election next month, seen as a prelude to a Lower House election to be held this fall, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

Currently, the biggest force is Tomin First no Kai, or the Tokyoites First party, founded by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike. Whether the LDP along with Komeito can prevail over Tomin First is the focus of the July 4 election.

According to a three-day telephone survey conducted from Friday on about 1,000 voters in the nation’s capital, 31.8% said they have decided to vote for the LDP or will most likely do so, while Komeito — the LDP’s junior coalition ally in parliament — had the support of 14.1%.

The poll found that 12.1% favored Tomin First in the election. The regional party currently holds the most number of seats with 46 of the chamber’s 127 seats.

The LDP and Komeito are the second and largest parties in the metropolitan assembly.