The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will include a temporary consumption tax cut in its campaign platform for the next House of Representatives election, CDP leader Yukio Edano said Friday.
Edano, at a Lower House meeting on June 15, had indicated his eagerness to lower the consumption tax rate temporarily to 5% from the current 10% in a bid to shore up the domestic economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The envisioned tax cut “will be certainly presented as a policy pledge in an election for voters to choose their government,” Edano told reporters on Friday.
