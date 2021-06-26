Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the games an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organizers.

The Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated.

Games organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NHK reported earlier this month around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the games had quit. Multiple opinion polls have shown that a majority of respondents are opposed to holding the games this summer during the pandemic.