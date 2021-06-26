Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

After the Chinese ships tried to approach four Japanese fishing boats that were sailing in waters south of Uotsurijima, one of the Senkaku Islands, the Japan Coast Guard ensured the safety of the boats and warned the Chinese ships to leave Japanese waters.

It was the 22nd intrusion into Japanese waters around the island chain by Chinese government ships this year. The Okinawa Prefecture islands are claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu.

According to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, four Haijing ships from the Chinese coast guard entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima, also one of the Senkaku Islands, and other areas between roughly 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m.

The Chinese ships left the waters by around 11:40 a.m.