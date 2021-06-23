A second member of Uganda’s Olympic delegation, an athlete, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan, an official from the team’s host city of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, said Wednesday.
The first member of the team tested positive after Uganda’s Olympic delegation arrived in Japan on Saturday, local media reported. The Asahi Shimbun newspaper said the first person was a coach.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.