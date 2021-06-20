The organizing committee of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics said Sunday it will allow athletes to bring in alcoholic drinks when they stay at the athletes’ village.

The organizers said residents will not be allowed to drink in public and common areas of the village due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus but can have alcoholic beverages privately in their rooms.

The committee said it wanted to decide by the end of this month on a basic policy concerning drinking alcohol in the village, which is located in the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo.

Organizers also said they would not give out condoms in athletes’ village.