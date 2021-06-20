Two China Coast Guard ships entered Japanese waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Sunday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

It was the first intrusion into the waters around the island chain by Chinese government ships since Wednesday and the 20th this year. The Okinawa Prefecture islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

According to the coast guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the ships entered Japanese waters southwest of Uotsurijima around 4:40 a.m.

The Japan Coast Guard warned the Chinese ships to leave the waters as the vessels tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat.