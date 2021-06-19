Even if the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan wins the next Lower House election, a coalition government including the Japanese Communist Party would not last long, according to CDP leader Yukio Edano.

“Such a coalition would collapse soon, although the JCP currently says it will put aside its positions on the Imperial Household system, the Self-Defense Forces and the Japan-U.S. security treaty,” Edano said on radio Friday.

Edano said that if the ruling Liberal Democratic Party loses power in the next election, which must be held by autumn, it would relentlessly question policy differences between the CDP and the JCP.

“An opposition LDP would persistently argue that the JCP’s pledge not to bring its policies into a Cabinet is contradictory,” the CDP leader said. “That could stop parliamentary business.”

At the same time, Edano stressed that the CDP’s reluctance to form a coalition with the JCP does not mean the two parties will not cooperate.

He suggested that it is possible for the two parties to cooperate on a policy-by-policy basis.

At a news conference Friday, Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, described the relationship between the CDP and the JCP as “oil and water,” in response to a question about the move by the two opposition parties to unify their candidates in the looming Lower House election.

“In general, parties need to share basic policies if they cooperate,” Ishii said. “I wonder if their cooperation can gain public understanding.”