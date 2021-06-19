The government top coronavirus advisers ceased discussing whether or not the Tokyo Olympics should be held this summer after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his intention to go ahead with the games at the Group of Seven summit in Britain last week, it has been learned.

“We initially had such discussions,” Shigeru Omi, chairman of the government’s pandemic advisory panel, told a news conference Friday after he and other experts released recommendations calling it “desirable” for the Tokyo Games to be held behind closed doors.

But Omi said the experts found their discussions on the issue to be fruitless after Suga’s remarks at the G7 summit.

Asked whether it was too late for the panel to make recommendations on the games, Omi stressed that it was Suga’s administration that would ultimately decide how to proceed.

“Our duty is to assess risks and tell the government of our assessments,” he said. “It is the government who makes the final decision.”

Omi called on the government and the Tokyo Organising Committee to “take initiative to fully implement measures to prevent infections.”

“We hope that the Olympics will manage to end without causing (an explosion of) infections,” he added.