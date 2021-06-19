Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Saturday that all live public viewing events during this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics in the capital will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After holding talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the governor told reporters that some of the six venues planned to be used for the screenings will instead be used for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The announcement was made with just about one month to go until the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, with public concern about a potential spike in coronavirus cases driven by more contagious new variants remaining strong.

The venues included Yoyogi, Inokashira and Hibiya parks in the capital, which on Saturday reported 388 new COVID-19 infections.

The meeting between Suga and Koike, the first since May 21, came ahead of an online meeting Monday by organizers of the Olympics and Paralympics at which they will decide on a limit on spectators at the games.

Organizers, government officials and public health experts continue to debate whether spectators should be allowed to attend.

Suga has paved the way for the games to have spectators with his government’s decision this week to end the state of emergency on Sunday in the capital.

But the nation’s top COVID-19 adviser, Shigeru Omi, has stressed that fans shouldn’t be allowed to attend.

Banning all spectators is the safest way to host the Tokyo Games, according to a report published Friday by Omi, chair of the central government’s coronavirus subcommittee, and 25 other experts.