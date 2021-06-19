Tokyo confirmed 388 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from the 467 infections reported a week ago and the 436 cases reported June 5.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in the capital came to 377.7, down from 390.9 a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria rose by 1 from Friday to 43.

On Friday, new cases across the country totaled 1,622, with new fatalities coming to 48 and the number of severely ill patients standing at 775, up by 15 from Thursday.