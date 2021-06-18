The dollar eased to around ¥110.00 in Tokyo trading on Friday in the wake of a drop in U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.00, down from ¥110.59 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1915, down from $1.1954, and at ¥131.07, down from ¥132.20.

The dollar moved on a weak note around ¥110.20 in the morning on the back of a fallback in U.S. long-term interest rates.

The greenback slid to levels around ¥110.00 in the afternoon, weighed down by the yen’s appreciation against the euro on short-covering buying, a Japanese bank official said.

The Nikkei stock average’s downturn fueled dollar selling as well.

The Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its massive easing policy Friday little affected the dollar-yen pair, a brokerage house official said.