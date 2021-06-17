Tokyo confirmed 452 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with the government was set to decide later in the day whether to lift the current state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures when it expires on Sunday.

The decision comes as infections decline nationwide and vaccinations gradually ramp up, though there are concerns that easing restrictions amid the spread of highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus could trigger a resurgence.

“More people are going out. We must be mindful of coronavirus variants and prevent a rebound” in infections, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister responsible for COVID-19 response, said Thursday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the capital was at 386.4, compared to 391.7 a week before. The number of patients with severe symptoms was 40, down five from Wednesday.

Okinawa Prefecture reported 97 new cases Thursday. Okinawa is the only prefecture where an emergency declaration will remain in place, because of the heavy strain on its medical system.

On Wednesday, Japan reported 1,709 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths.