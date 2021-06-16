  • The state of emergency for Tokyo is set to be lifted on June 20, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    The state of emergency for Tokyo is set to be lifted on June 20, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Japan will lift the state of emergency on June 20 for nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, adding the government will instead introduce a “quasi-emergency” in seven of those prefectures.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier told reporters the decision would be made on Thursday.

