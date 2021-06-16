  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson inspects poultry during a visit to Shervington Farm, near Newport, Wales in July 2019. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
London – Britain has secured market access to Japan for imports of poultry meat, its trade ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the agreement was estimated to be worth up to £13 million pounds ($18.3 million) per year by the industry.

“The Japanese market will now be able to enjoy more of our unique produce, adding to an already varied collection of U.K. food, such as pork, beef and lamb, already available to its customers,” said Victoria Prentis, British food minister.

“We are working hard to open new markets for our agri-food businesses, and this is a significant opportunity for the U.K. poultry sector,” she said in a statement.

