Japan unilaterally broke an agreement to hold brief talks between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the fringes of the Group of Seven summit in the United Kingdom, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.

Citing a South Korean Foreign Ministry official, the South Korean news agency said the two sides had reached a provisional agreement to hold such a meeting.

The two leaders exchanged greetings while they were at the venue of the summit, according to Suga. They had not met in person since he became prime minister in September, reflecting the soured bilateral relationship over wartime labor compensation and other issues.