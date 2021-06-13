Tokyo reported 304 new coronavirus cases Sunday, down from 351 logged last Sunday. Six deaths were confirmed among those infected with the virus.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture saw 105 cases and Okinawa Prefecture 104 cases, while Aichi Prefecture marked 102 cases and two virus-linked deaths.

Hokkaido saw 82 cases, with the daily tally dropping below 100 for the first time since April 19, and four deaths.

Tokyo’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Sunday stood at 384.1, compared with 426.4 a week earlier. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 47, up one from the previous day.

Across Japan, 1,944 new infection cases were confirmed on Saturday, along with 55 related deaths.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide decreased by 52 to 890, standing below 900 for the first time since April 26.

At Ryutsu Keizai University’s campus in Ryugasaki, Ibaraki Prefecture, a total of 76 students and staff members belonging to the university’s rugby club tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the university, the club has suspended its activities and requested all members not to go out.