The National Governors’ Association has compiled a list of advanced measures related to vaccinations against the coronavirus that have been adopted by local governments across the country.

By sharing information, including on group vaccinations and how to secure people who can give vaccine shots, the association aims to help local governments carry out inoculations more smoothly.

At an association meeting on Thursday, prefectural governors adopted a declaration of actions to contain the virus crisis and said they will “go all out” to accelerate inoculation efforts.

The list includes a step taken in Shiga Prefecture to secure people who can administer shots.

The Shiga Prefectural Government and the prefectural nursing association have started soliciting people who are not working as nurses even though they have a nurse’s license and introducing them to local cities and towns that have a shortage of nurses.

Shiga Gov. Taizo Mikazuki told the association meeting that 494 nurses had offered to help with inoculations by Wednesday.

“I want (other governments) to introduce such a measure,” Mikazuki said.

Separately, a crossborder vaccination program has been introduced in a city and six towns in the eastern part of Tottori Prefecture and the northwestern part of Hyogo Prefecture.

People in those municipalities are allowed to get vaccinated at places outside their areas of residence.

Meanwhile, Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, has started an initiative in order to avoid wasting doses.

The city government has launched a program to introduce registered citizens to medical institutions in the event of vaccine appointment cancellations.

Residents age 16 or older are eligible for the program and registration can be done even without vaccination tickets, according to the city government.