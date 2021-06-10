The Japanese government has received 1,034 applications for workplace COVID-19 vaccinations, covering some 5.14 million people, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

The applications were submitted by companies, universities and other entities wishing to administer shots to their employees and students.

Such companies and universities include ANA Holdings Inc., East Japan Railway Co., Marubeni Corp., Keio University and Hiroshima University, with the government aiming for the new vaccination plan to start on June 21.

While the firms and the universities will need to secure venues and medical personnel independently, the government will shoulder necessary costs and equipment in principle.

The companies are asked to give at least around 1,000 people two shots at the same venue.

“We’re examining each application to determine the total number of doses,” Kato said at a news conference.

Kato said that there was no specific data backing up Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan to complete vaccinations for all residents wishing to get shots by November.

Suga declared the goal with the assumption that it could be achieved if the current pace of vaccinations continues, the chief Cabinet secretary said.