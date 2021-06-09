The Tokyo Organising Committee expects to finish securing all medical staff necessary for the games by the end of June, CEO Toshiro Muto said Tuesday.

Of the 230 doctors and 310 nurses considered necessary per day at most, the committee has secured 90% and 80% of them, respectively, Muto told a news conference.

He also said that members of the media arriving from abroad to cover the Tokyo Games will be required to stay at about 150 designated hotels where staff dispatched by the committee will keep watch.

Members of foreign media will also be subject to close monitoring, including via GPS, for 14 days from arrival, according to Muto.

The number of hotels secured for them is down from the previously expected level of more than 350. They will be asked not to stay at the homes of their acquaintances or use minpaku, a type of private lodging service.