The land ministry is considering boosting hydroelectric power generation using dams in order to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, informed sources have said.

The move is designed to promote the use of renewable energy sources.

The ministry will first look into whether 570 multipurpose dams across the country have power generation facilities and compile results by July.

The government has set a target of reducing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels.

The ministry plans to draw up a road map to expand hydroelectric power generation as part of efforts to achieve the target. It will include medium- to long-term numerical goals and specific figures.

So far, the ministry has found that eight of its 128 multipurpose dams have no power generation facilities and it is considering equipping such dams with hydroelectric equipment.

