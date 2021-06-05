Tokyo confirmed 436 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Okinawa Prefecture tallied 261 infections.

Hyogo Prefecture, meanwhile, logged 81 new cases and three deaths, well down from peak daily tallies of over 600 cases at the end of April.

Tokyo’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Saturday stood at 440.3, compared with 571 a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 62, unchanged from the previous day.

On Friday, new cases nationwide totaled 2,595, falling by some 1,100 from a week before. New deaths linked to the virus came to 86, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 29 from Thursday to 1,198.