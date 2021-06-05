Chinese government ships were spotted around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for the 112th straight day on Friday, the longest such streak since data became available in September 2012.

On Friday, Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels confirmed four Haijing ships from the Chinese coast guard sailing in the contiguous zone just outside Japanese territorial waters around the island chain.

According to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the previous record successive run of 111 days was marked between April 14 and Aug. 2, last year.

In 2020, Chinese government ships were spotted in waters around the Senkaku Islands for record 333 days. Friday marked the 147th day of such developments so far this year.

The Senkaku Islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.