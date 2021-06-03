Tokyo confirmed 508 cases of new COVID-19 on Thursday, as Japan tries to accelerate its inoculation drive by bringing in the private sector and universities to expand the vaccinations for the general public.

Tokyo’s average daily tally of new cases in the week to Thursday stood at 475.3, compared to 585.0 a week before.

Tokyo’s daily tally fell from week before levels for 21 consecutive days.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by six from the previous day to 67. The cumulative number of infection cases in the Japanese capital reached 162, 421.

Hokkaido reported 300 new cases, while Aichi Prefecture confirmed 288 cases.

On Wednesday, the daily count of newly reported cases across the nation came to 3,037.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients dropped 39 from the previous day to 1,284 on Wednesday. Deaths linked to COVID-19 totaled 113, including 27 in the western prefecture of Osaka.