The Group of Seven leading economies plan to back Japan’s efforts to stage this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics in a joint statement to be released later this month after a summit of their leaders, an official with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The summit is slated for June 11 to 13 in Cornwall, southwest England. The support for the Tokyo Games in the forthcoming communique was requested by Japan, according to the official.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.