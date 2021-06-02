Internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday that it had introduced a system allowing its workers to take leave of absence for fertility treatment for up to one year.

Through the system, which covers some 7,900 permanent, contract and fixed-term employees, Yahoo Japan hopes to create an environment in which workers can concentrate on the treatment.

As fertility treatment imposes a heavy burden on people who work, many are forced to change the way they work or resign altogether.

Yahoo Japan employees can use the system regardless of gender or marital status, though they are not paid during the leave.

Employees can divide their leave into a maximum of three parts over a one-year period from the starting date.

The new leave was named the “pregnancy support leave system” to show the company’s resolve to support its employees throughout pregnancy as well as the fertility treatment process, an official said.

