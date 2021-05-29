Tokyo confirmed 539 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Okinawa Prefecture logged 335 new infections, a record high for the second-straight day.

Hokkaido, meanwhile, reported 442 new cases and 12 deaths.

The figures came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Friday evening that the country’s state of emergency, which was due to expire in nine prefectures on Monday, would be extended until June 20, which is also the scheduled end of the emergency for Okinawa.

The capital’s daily tally was lower than the 602 cases seen last Saturday and the 772 recorded May 14.

Tokyo’s seven-day average of new cases came to 571, compared to 650.4 a week earlier. Under the metropolitan government’s criteria, the number of severely ill patients rose by eight to 78.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 3,708 new cases nationwide, a decrease of 1,538 from a week before. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by four from the previous day to 1,375, while 95 new deaths linked to the virus were reported.