The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Wednesday to put off for the time being vaccinating lawmakers against the coronavirus on a priority basis.

The agreement, unveiled by CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi, was made between him and his LDP counterpart, Hiroshi Moriyama.

“It’s way too hard to gain the understanding of Japanese citizens at the moment,” Azumi told reporters.

Azumi also said the government should wait until after mass vaccinations start at private companies and other entities across the country to consider inoculating lawmakers as well as their secretaries and staff members of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

The plan to give vaccination priority to lawmakers was examined behind closed doors at the steering committees of the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.

Some within the LDP insisted that lawmakers should be given priority from the perspective of crisis management.