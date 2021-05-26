Okinawa Prefecture reported a record 302 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the second consecutive day it has logged a new daily high for infections after it reported 256 the day before.

On Sunday, the prefecture came under the central government’s state of emergency which is due to last through June 20. It joined nine other prefectures under the emergency, which is widely expected to be extended soon.

Meanwhile, Tokyo reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The daily tally in the capital was marginally lower than the 766 cases seen last Wednesday, but more than 200 fewer than the 969 on May 12. The seven-day average for its daily tally of new cases came to 607.7, compared to 727.9 a week earlier.

Under the metropolitan government’s criteria, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by one from Tuesday to 70. Among the daily tally, those age 65 or older accounted for 98 cases.

Elsewhere, Hokkaido confirmed 551 cases and 13 deaths, Aichi Prefecture tallied 445 cases and five deaths, while Hyogo Prefecture saw 140 new cases and 17 deaths.

On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 3,900 new cases and 105 deaths linked to the virus across the country, while the number of severely ill patients fell by six from the previous day to 1,294.