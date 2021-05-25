The government is considering mobilizing doctors and nurses from the Self-Defense Forces at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

Kishi told a parliamentary committee that the ministry has received a request from the Tokyo Games organizing committee, which has been trying to secure enough medical personnel for the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like to coordinate so that we can support both the Olympics and the operation of (vaccination) centers,” Kishi said, while addressing a question from an opposition lawmaker.

With just two months to go to the opening of the Olympics, state-run mass COVID-19 vaccination centers, operated by SDF doctors and nurses, opened Monday in Tokyo and Osaka as part of efforts to speed up Japan’s inoculation program, which has lagged far behind those of other developed countries.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee, told reporters on Friday that as many as 230 doctors and 310 nurses will be needed per day during the games, adding that about 80% of the required numbers have been secured.

The government and the committee have repeatedly said the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics can be held safely in Japan, which has been struggling to tame a fourth wave of infections that has placed huge strain on the country’s medical system.

While the Olympics and Paralympics will not be held with spectators from overseas, they will involve some 15,000 athletes from around the world, and as many as 78,000 non-athletes from abroad, including members of national Olympic committees, international sports federations and members of the media.

Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa told reporters on Tuesday that a plan to use a smartphone app with GPS tracking for games-related foreign visitors has been abandoned due to the development schedule and privacy reasons, but that the GPS function on smartphones would be used to track the whereabouts in Japan of those who test positive for the virus.