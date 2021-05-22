Mass COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to start in Miyagi, Gunma, and Aichi prefectures from Monday, vaccine czar Taro Kono has announced.

Aichi Prefecture will have two venues, while Gunma and Miyagi prefectures will each have one.

All four venues, set to be operated by local governments, will administer U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, which was formally approved for use by the health ministry on Friday.

The four will be in addition to the two state-run large-scale venues that are set to begin operating in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture on Monday.

Kono, in charge of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, called on local governments across the country to set up mass inoculation venues. He also called for the flexible use of leftover vaccines, including by giving them to citizens without vaccination tickets.

“I’ll take responsibility for any criticism that may arise,” he said.