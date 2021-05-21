Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Friday told Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that the metropolitan government plans to set up a large-scale vaccination center at a former Tsukiji fish market site and vaccinate officials of the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department.
In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, Koike and Suga agreed to cooperate on holding the Tokyo Olympic Games safely, Koike told reporters.
Tokyo confirmed 649 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down by 205 from the week before.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.