With just nine weeks left until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee on Friday sought to calm fears in Japan that the games would present an additional burden to a medical system already strained by the pandemic.

Rounding off a three-day meeting to discuss Olympic preparations and coronavirus countermeasures, officials said more than 80% of residents of the Olympic Village would be vaccinated ahead of July 23, when the Olympics start.

The global sporting event, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faces mounting opposition from the public, and in a Reuters company survey released on Friday nearly 70% of respondents said they wanted the games to be canceled or postponed again.

“I can say it’s now clearer than ever that these games would be safe for everyone participating and, importantly, safe for the people of Japan,” IOC Vice President John Coates, who is in charge of preparations, said at the end of the meeting.

He added that additional medical personnel would be part of the foreign Olympic delegations to support medical operations and the implementation of COVID-19 countermeasures at the games.

Organizers are also making arrangements to halve the number of people coming to Japan as part of foreign Olympic delegations, NHK reported on Thursday.

Some 94,000 delegates are expected to make their way to Japan for the games, down from an initial estimate of 200,000, NHK said citing unnamed government sources.