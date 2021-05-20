The government is making arrangements to add Okinawa Prefecture to the areas under its COVID-19 state of emergency declaration, a government source said Thursday.

The planned addition of Okinawa would bring the total number of prefectures under the emergency to 10.

The coronavirus has been rapidly spreading in the prefecture, straining its health care system.

On Wednesday, Okinawa asked the central government to add it to the emergency list. The same day, the prefecture reported record daily new infections of 203, up from 168 the previous day. The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the prefecture stood at 101.3% as of the same day.