The government is considering starting to issue certificates to COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Japan as submission of such certificates is required in some nations abroad.

Local municipalities in Japan, which are in charge of administering COVID-19 vaccines, are expected to issue such certificates in the form of documents, according to sources with access to the government’s discussions on the matter, which began on Wednesday. The government will accelerate efforts to start issuing certificates as soon as next month.

The planned vaccination certificates are aimed at supporting people traveling abroad from Japan, with more and more countries likely to require the submission of such documents for entry.

“The task we are facing at the moment is to figure out what kinds of certificates are (being) asked for by destination countries,” a senior government official said.