Some 100 Myanmar diplomats supporting a civil disobedience movement in opposition to the Feb. 1 military coup have been ordered to return to the country by the junta, according to a leaked internal document.

But some of the diplomats did not follow the order and continue to stay in their countries of assignment, speaking out in support of democracy forces in Myanmar.

The diplomats who were ordered to return to Myanmar had served in some 20 nations including Japan, the United States, Britain and Singapore.

Diplomatic sources said Wednesday that the junta dismissed two diplomats at the Myanmar’s embassy in Tokyo after they boycotted their duties in protest against the coup.

Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun, who expressed opposition to the military coup at an unofficial meeting of the U.N. General Assembly held on Feb. 26.

Kyaw Moe Tun has ignored his dismissal, calling on the international community to support democracy forces in Myanmar.

Thet Htar Mya Yee San, a second secretary at the Myanmar Embassy in the United States, wrote an opinion article published by The Washington Post on April 29.

In the article, Thet Htar Mya Yee San wrote that she and three other diplomats stationed at the embassy decided to declare their opposition to the junta.

She said it was a hard decision as she was about to step over an invisible line, a choice that would change her life.

“But I have faith that we will prevail, and that justice will be restored,” the diplomat said.

In March, Myanmar’s Ambassador to Britain Kyaw Zwar Minn, who made a statement criticizing the coup, was locked out of the embassy in London.