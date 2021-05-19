The Japanese government said Wednesday it will bar the entry of all foreign travelers who have visited Thailand and six other countries in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure will be effective from Friday. The six are Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Seychelles, Saint Lucia, East Timor and Mongolia, bringing the number of countries and regions under such restrictions to 159.

Foreign travelers who have been to those areas within 14 days of arrival will not be allowed to enter Japan except under special circumstances. Japanese nationals are not subject to the measure.