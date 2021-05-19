Anti-terrorism measures implemented at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power plant, which is set to be decommissioned, have been found to be flawed, it was learned Wednesday.

It was discovered that doors leading to the nuclear materials protection areas at the plant, which are under heavy entry-exit surveillance as part of anti-terrorism measures, were not properly managed.

Some security checks conducted when people leave or enter such areas were also neglected.

The flaws were reported to a meeting of the Nuclear Regulation Authority on the same day.

According to the NRA, the flaws have been fixed and there are no signs of intrusion.

The NRA said that a worker at the nuclear plant found a door with inadequate access control measures to the area at the plant’s No. 4 reactor on March 19.

On the following day, a door with a similar flaw was found at the plant’s No. 1 reactor. Plant operator Tepco reported the flaws to the NRA.

The company also found that necessary checks, such as those involving metal detectors, were skipped at some doors to the nuclear materials protection areas.

While the doors in question at the No. 1 and No. 4 reactors were not used on a day-to-day basis and were locked, Tepco said that it was unaware that the doors were on the boundaries separating the protection areas from other zones.

Several flaws were recently discovered in Tepco’s anti-terrorism measures, with the company found to have left unrepaired broken intrusion detection equipment at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant. An employee at the plant in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata was found to have entered a reactor central control room by using another worker’s ID card.

As a result of such flaws, the NRA took administrative action against the company in April, effectively prohibiting the restart of the nuclear plant.

“We underestimated (the need for) managing” the nuclear materials protection areas, a Tepco official said. “We are very sorry for causing people in the community and the society to worry.”

The official said that the company will work on finding out the cause of the flaws and beef up its security system.