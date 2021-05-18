The government decided Tuesday to withdraw a controversial bill to revise the immigration law, government and ruling party sources said, amid strong parliamentary opposition over fears it could worsen conditions for asylum seekers.

Opposition parties have been demanding the government get to the bottom of the death in March of a Sri Lankan woman who had been detained at an immigration facility. Critics have said her death, after complaining of health problems, is evidence of problems in Japan’s immigration and asylum system, particularly with regard to the indefinite detentions of those facing deportation.

Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, 33, who had been detained since August last year at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in Aichi Prefecture for overstaying her visa, died on March 6 after complaining of a stomach ache and other symptoms from mid-January.

In an interim report over the incident released on April 9, the Justice Ministry did not determine the cause of her death, while her supporters allege the tragedy was caused by the insufficient medical treatment provided by the immigration facility.

Opposition lawmakers had argued the bill was meant to expand the immigration authority’s power and discretion and that similar problems could happen again as long as the cause of the Sri Lankan woman’s death remains a mystery.