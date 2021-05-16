Freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi, released from a Myanmar prison Friday, has renewed his resolve to keep telling stories about the country’s severe situation since the Feb. 1 military coup.

In a telephone conversation with Jiji Press on Saturday, Kitazumi said that in the prison where he was jailed, many local people were detained as political prisoners.

Kitazumi was not treated harshly in the prison, but many Myanmar political prisoners were put through very severe torture at a military facility, he said.

“Violence was inflicted on those who made remarks considered unfavorable. Some people died,” he also said.

Kitazumi was arrested in Yangon and was sent to prison in the city last month. He was later indicted on charges including alleged dissemination of fake news.

He returned to Japan on Friday. He spoke from a hotel where he was staying for self-quarantine as a precaution against novel coronavirus infection.

Kitazumi said the fake news charge was a fabrication, explaining that he had to sign a statement to admit the charge while a friend was held at gunpoint.

“I definitely don’t accept the coup,” he said, expressing his eagerness to change the situation there.

While in jail, Kitazumi exchanged information with Myanmar prisoners. They also helped and encouraged each other.

The T-shirt he was wearing when he arrived in Japan is a gift from one such inmate, who asked him to tell the world about Myanmar’s situation, according to Kitazumi.